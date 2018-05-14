ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos running back De'Angelo Henderson suffered "scrapes and bruises'' in an auto accident Saturday night when his Jeep was one of several vehicles struck by a driver eluding police in a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Henderson was taken to the hospital as a precaution following the accident, treated and then released, according to the Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth. Henderson, a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft, was back at the team's complex Monday for offseason workouts.

Henderson posted a picture of his Jeep, upside down on the roadway after the accident, Monday afternoon on Instagram.

According to police in Parker, Colorado, a car driven by a 36-year-old woman hit several other vehicles, including Henderson's, just a few miles from the Broncos' complex in south suburban Denver. The driver and a passenger in the stolen vehicle, as well as Henderson, were among the four people treated at a local hospital.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested on potential charges for vehicular assault, eluding the police and auto theft, as well as driving under the influence and several traffic violations.

Henderson saw limited duty in his rookie season with seven carries for 13 yards, two receptions and two kickoff returns.