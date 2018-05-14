ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos running back De'Angelo Henderson suffered "scrapes and bruises'' in an auto accident Saturday night when his Jeep was one of several vehicles struck by a driver eluding police in a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.
Henderson was taken to the hospital as a precaution following the accident, treated and then released, according to the Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth. Henderson, a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft, was back at the team's complex Monday for offseason workouts.
Henderson posted a picture of his Jeep, upside down on the roadway after the accident, Monday afternoon on Instagram.
With OTAs a week a way and a season that I'm competing for a significant roll, the most traumatic event I've probably ever had to deal with occurs. T-boned, airborne, flipped, and rolled. I plowed through my jammed door and exit my Jeep on my own. I'm truly blessed that God protected me through this accident. Without his favor I don't know if I would've survived. I'm thankful to only came out with minor injuries and a few scrapes and bruises. Thank you to the Parker Police and South Metro Fire Rescue in Parker for getting to me asap, attending all my needs and transporting me to the hospital safely. Thank you to the doctors at Parker Adventist for treating me as a first class patient also. I'm very grateful and humbled to be alive. My family and I thanks everyone who has prayed for me over the last few days. My thoughts and prayers are with the other victims and I hope they all are safe and doing well. In the mean time I'm rehabbing and getting my body ready to participate in OTAs next week. Thanks everyone again!!! Jeremiah 29:11🙏🏾
According to police in Parker, Colorado, a car driven by a 36-year-old woman hit several other vehicles, including Henderson's, just a few miles from the Broncos' complex in south suburban Denver. The driver and a passenger in the stolen vehicle, as well as Henderson, were among the four people treated at a local hospital.
The driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested on potential charges for vehicular assault, eluding the police and auto theft, as well as driving under the influence and several traffic violations.
Henderson saw limited duty in his rookie season with seven carries for 13 yards, two receptions and two kickoff returns.