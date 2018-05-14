New York Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis made an agreement Monday with Johnson County, Kansas prosecutors to have a drug-possession charge dropped if he successfully completes a one-year probationary term, his attorney, Trey Pettlon, confirmed.

Pierre-Louis was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs when he was charged in January with several misdemeanors, including marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court records, Pierre-Louis was stopped by a Kansas highway patrol trooper because of an expired license plate. The trooper smelled marijuana in the car and a search of the car revealed a small amount of marijuana, marijuana edibles and paraphernalia.

In March, the Jets signed Pierre-Louis to a two-year, $5.25 million contact, which includes a $2.5 million guarantee. The Jets envision him as a linebacker who can contribute in various subpackages.

Pierre-Louis, 26, played in 13 regular-season games for the Chiefs, plus their playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, all as a backup. The Chiefs acquired Pierre-Louis last summer from the Seattle Seahawks, where he had played his first three NFL seasons.

The Kansas City Star first reported the agreement.