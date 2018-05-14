        <
          K.J. Malone, son of NBA legend, retires after Texans' rookie minicamp

          6:59 PM ET
          • Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
          HOUSTON -- The Texans placed guard K.J. Malone, son of NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone, on the reserve/retired list Monday.

          Malone signed with the Texans last month after going undrafted out of LSU, but has decided to instead pursue a career outside of the NFL.

          Malone played left tackle at LSU for the past two seasons, but missed six games with a knee injury in 2017.

          The guard attended Houston's rookie minicamp over the weekend. He said his knee is 100 percent and that he was ready to fight for a spot on the Texans' roster.

