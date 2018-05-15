Former head coach John Fox is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst.

Fox, who most recently coached the Chicago Bears from 2015 to 2017, will make appearances on NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio and across ESPN's platforms.

"The opportunity to join ESPN and stay involved with football is a privilege. While I was honored to coach in the NFL for 28 years, I'm looking forward to this new adventure sharing my experiences and passion for the game with ESPN's viewers," he said in a statement.

Fox was 133-123 in 16 seasons as an NFL head coach with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Bears. He led the Panthers and Broncos to Super Bowl appearances, and his teams were 8-7 in 15 playoff games.

"John has led two different franchises to the Super Bowl and he has a great football acumen, just the kind of experience and perspective we were looking to add to our NFL studio coverage," Seth Markman, senior coordinating producer for ESPN's NFL studio shows, said in the statement. "In addition to his football smarts, John is also a great storyteller and he has a fun personality, so we expect fans to see a different side of the former coach in his new analyst role."