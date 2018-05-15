Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is recovering from right ankle surgery and could miss the team's spring workouts, sources told ESPN.

Graham, one of the heroes of Super Bowl LII, had the procedure May 1 and is currently in a protective boot. While there is some hope he could participate in organized team activities or minicamp, the more concrete goal is to be ready for training camp in July, sources said. He is expected to report to the NovaCare Complex on Monday as the Eagles begin OTAs.

Sources said the goal is for Brandon Graham to be ready for training camp in July. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

Graham suffered a high ankle sprain on Christmas night against the Oakland Raiders. He traveled to North Carolina shortly thereafter to see a specialist, who confirmed Graham had a high ankle sprain but did not sustain ligament damage. After skipping a meaningless regular-season finale, he went on to play in each of the Eagles' postseason games. His strip sack of Tom Brady in the waning moments of Super Bowl LII secured Philadelphia's first Lombardi trophy.

After giving the ankle time to heal on its own, Graham opted for the minor procedure to help speed up the process.

Graham, 30, is in the final year of his contract. Despite some negotiations over the past several months, the two sides have been unable to strike a new deal so far. The former first-round pick paced the team with a personal-best 9.5 sacks in 2017.