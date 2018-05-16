Wide receiver Dez Bryant is not second-guessing his decision to turn down an offer from the Baltimore Ravens, even though he remains a free agent a month after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Ravens are the only team known to have extended an offer to Bryant, who is coming off his third straight season in which he failed to record at least 70 catches and 900 yards receiving. Baltimore eventually signed restricted free agent Willie Snead, and the team reportedly ended its interest in Bryant.

On Tuesday, Bryant responded to a handful of questions and comments on Twitter, expressing no regret that he passed on the Ravens.

Nope not 1 bit and very appreciative for the offer. .. what's crazy is how reports like this will try to tarnish someone character.. the slight jab saying it's not easy to get along with.

I thought the media would give up by now with betraying me as something that I'm not https://t.co/tF6mKXbXBN — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 15, 2018

Bryant, who turns 30 in November, wants a one-year deal and a chance to prove himself in hopes of getting a long-term contract in 2019, sources told ESPN.

The Ravens' interest in Bryant dates back to the 2010 draft, when it appeared they were going to have a shot at selecting him with the No. 25 pick. But the Cowboys traded three spots up and chose Bryant just ahead of Baltimore.

The Cowboys released Bryant on April 13. He played eight seasons in Dallas and finished his time with the Cowboys with a team-record 73 touchdown receptions to go with 531 catches for 7,459 yards in 113 games.

Bryant amassed more than 1,000 yards receiving, with double-digit touchdowns, for three straight seasons from 2012 to 2014. But his production slipped after he signed a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015. He did not record a 1,000-yard season over the next three years and was slowed by foot and knee injuries.

He played in every game last season and had 69 catches for 838 yards and 6 touchdowns.