The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they will retire Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas' No. 34 jersey this season.

The retirement will happen during a halftime ceremony Oct. 29, when the Bills host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Thomas, who turned 52 on Wednesday, will join former Buffalo teammates Jim Kelly and Bruce Smith in having their jerseys retired. The Bills officially retired Kelly's No. 12 in 2001 and Smith's No. 78 in 2016.

Thurman Thomas' No. 34 jersey will become the third number retired in franchise history when the Bills take on the Patriots (Monday, Oct. 29).



More on the @buffalobills Hall of Fame running back: pic.twitter.com/VtRP1CMTbl — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 16, 2018

Thomas' No. 34 has not been worn by a Bills player since he last played for Buffalo in 1999.

The team has also not reassigned the No. 32 jersey worn by former running back O.J. Simpson, although his number has not been officially retired.

Thomas was a five-time Pro Bowler and was named NFL MVP in 1991. He averaged 1,921 yards from scrimmage from 1990 to 1993, when Buffalo advanced to four consecutive Super Bowls. He was placed on the Bills' wall of fame in 2005 and enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.