Free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland, whose offseason foot injury nullified a $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, visited the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday and is scheduled to see the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, a source told ESPN.

Breeland's foot has healed and is expected to check out fine when teams put him through physicals on his visits.

The injury stemmed from a cut on his left heel, suffered in the Dominican Republic in March when a golf cart hit him and reopened a wound he first suffered as a child. It became infected, ESPN reported, and the Panthers' medical staff failed him on his physical.

Breeland, 26, spent the first four years of his career with the Washington Redskins. He has missed only four games in his career and never missed more than two games in a season. His three-year deal with the Panthers included an $8.5 million signing bonus.

The Panthers signed another veteran cornerback, Ross Cockrell, to a two-year, $6.6 million deal and used a second-round pick to take LSU cornerback Donte Jackson.

The Green Bay Packers also showed interest in Breeland before he signed with the Panthers, but then they signed a pair of veteran cornerbacks (Tramon Williams and Davon House) and used their first two draft picks on the position (Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson).

The Colts lost their top cornerback from last year, Rashaan Melvin, who signed with the Oakland Raiders in free agency. Indianapolis' top three cornerbacks are second-year pros Nate Hairston and Quincy Wilson plus Pierre Desir, who has played for three teams in his four NFL seasons.

The Cardinals lost two cornerbacks from last season, Williams and Marcus Cooper (who signed with the Bears).