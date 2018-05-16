New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson, facing a felony charge of resisting arrest with violence stemming from an incident last year, will have the case dismissed Thursday in a Miami-Dade County courtroom, his attorney told ESPN.

"This is the state, having reviewed it, doing what they're supposed to do when you feel there's not a likelihood of any conviction," attorney Ed O'Donnell said Wednesday. "They dropped the case."

Anderson was arrested last May 7 at a music festival in Miami Beach. He was accused of "fighting with security" and pushing a police officer.

Prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence, according to O'Donnell. An Aug. 6 trial hearing had been scheduled.

Anderson, 25, was arrested twice in the past year, raising questions about his status with the team. Publicly, Jets officials have supported him, with CEO Christopher Johnson saying recently that he'd like Anderson to remain with the team.

"I honestly think he's going to straighten out," Johnson said at the March league meetings.

The two arrests produced a total of four felony charges, but they've all been dismissed. In April, three charges were dropped from a January arrest in Sunrise, Florida, where Anderson allegedly threatened to sexually assault a police officer's wife after being stopped following a high-speed chase.

Anderson still faces a misdemeanor reckless driving charge from that arrest.

The recent turn of events means Anderson is less likely to face an NFL suspension, although the league -- under its personal-conduct policy -- still has the right to discipline a player even if there's no conviction.

Anderson was a breakout player for the Jets in 2017. The former undrafted free agent posted career highs in catches (63), yards (941) and touchdowns (seven).

NFL Network first reported the dismissal of the resisting-arrest charge.