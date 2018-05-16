Former NFL and college head coach Dennis Erickson was named the head coach of the Salt Lake City franchise in the new Alliance of American Football on Wednesday.

Erickson, 71, joins Mike Singletary (Memphis), Steve Spurrier (Orlando) and Brad Childress (Atlanta) as head coaches in the startup league.

Erickson was a head coach in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks (1995-98) and San Francisco 49ers (2003-04) and in college football with Wyoming (1986), Washington State (1987-88), Miami (1989-94), Oregon State (1999-2002), Idaho (2006) and Arizona State (2007-11). He was 40-56 in the NFL and 147-81-1 in the college ranks and won two national championships with Miami, in 1989 and '91.

Erickson was an assistant coach with Utah from 2013 to 2016.

Also Wednesday, Phoenix was awarded the fifth franchise in the new league, which will begin play the week after the Super Bowl next winter.

The Phoenix team will play in Sun Devil Stadium on the Arizona State campus.

The Alliance will feature eight teams playing a 10-week regular season beginning Feb. 9, 2019, on CBS. There will be two playoff rounds and a championship game on the weekend of April 26-28.

