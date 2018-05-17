The Cleveland Browns will appear on HBO's "Hard Knocks" for the 2018 season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It will be the first time the Browns, who finished 0-16 last year under coach Hue Jackson, will appear on the series, which is airing for a 13th time.

Cleveland hasn't been to the playoffs since 2002 and has failed to eclipse five wins in 10 of the past 12 seasons.

The Browns boast the No. 1 overall pick in QB Baker Mayfield, who will be in training camp alongside newcomer Tyrod Taylor as the team looks to fix its longstanding quarterback quandary.

In 2017, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared on the long-running, behind-the-scenes series.

Other teams featured on "Hard Knocks" in previous years include the Ravens (2001), Cowboys (2002, 2008), Chiefs (2007), Bengals (2009, 2013), New York Jets (2010), Miami Dolphins (2012), Texans (2015) and Rams (2016).