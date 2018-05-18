The Arizona Cardinals are trading for Cleveland Browns cornerback Jamar Taylor, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Browns will receive a 2020 sixth-round pick in return, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Taylor, 27, started 15 games for the 0-16 Browns in 2017. He had one forced fumble and a half-sack while appearing in all 16 games.

The Browns had been trying to trade Taylor after they selected cornerback Denzel Ward out of Ohio State with the fourth overall pick in this year's draft.

Taylor could fill a need for the Cardinals, who have sought a cornerback to play opposite Patrick Peterson.

A 2013 second-round pick by the Miami Dolphins, Taylor has three career interceptions (all in 2016) over five NFL seasons.

NFL Network first reported the trade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.