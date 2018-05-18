After three Pro Bowls and six 1,000-yard seasons, Vincent Jackson is calling it quits.

The 12-year wide receiver is "very happily retired" from the NFL after sitting out all of 2017, agent Jonathan Feinsod told ESPN.

Jackson, 35, who does community and business work in Tampa, played seven seasons with the Chargers and his last five years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finishes his career with 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns.

A torn anterior cruciate ligament limited him to five games in 2016, and a source said he decided not to pursue opportunities to play the following year. This offseason, several teams took him off their free-agent boards.

Jackson will always be known for his big-play ability. Vincent and DeSean Jackson were the only two players whose careers began in the 2000s to catch at least 500 passes and average at least 16 yards per catch. Vincent averaged 16.8 yards per reception, while DeSean, who's still active, produced 17.3 per clip.