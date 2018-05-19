HOUSTON -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of those killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, the team confirmed.

Ten people were killed Friday morning and 10 more wounded after a 17-year-old carrying a shotgun and revolver opened fire at the high school about 30 miles from downtown Houston.

Editor's Picks CP3: Hoops 'minor' against Santa Fe attack Rockets point guard Chris Paul was among those reacting to a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas that left 10 dead Friday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, nine of the victims were students. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools."

According to police officials, the 17-year-old is in custody and has been charged with capital murder, and a second person has been detained.

Shortly after the shooting, Watt tweeted, "Absolutely horrific."

Absolutely horrific. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018

Watt has been active in the surrounding community since he was drafted by Houston in 2011. Most notably, he started a fundraiser last August that raised more than $37 million for those affected by the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The Texans also released a statement.

"On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Sante Fe High School this morning and extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected. We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials and medical personnel. The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors."