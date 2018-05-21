Quarterback Tom Brady will not be at the opening of the New England Patriots' organized team activities on Monday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Brady regularly has participated in the Patriots' voluntary OTAs in the past. He has skipped all of the team's offseason program so far this season.

Editor's Picks What to make of Tom Brady missing voluntary workouts Supporters say Brady stays in top shape, so missing workouts isn't a big deal. But it's still unusual not to see him participate.

NFL Network first reported that Brady would not be in attendance Monday.

Brady, 40, previously explained his decision to miss earlier portions of the offseason program as being based on family while also helping him be "really rejuvenated" for the 2018 season. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels noted May 11 that he would like all players at the workouts but understood the quarterback's decision.

The three-time MVP committed to playing the 2018 season during an appearance April 30 at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California.