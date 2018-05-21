Adam Schefter doesn't expect to see DT Aaron Donald participate in voluntary OTAs until he and the Rams reach an agreement on a new deal. (1:00)

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald has informed the Los Angeles Rams that he will not be attending the team's organized team activities that start Monday, a team official told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Donald still is seeking his new contract with the Rams. Attendance for the OTAs is voluntary. The Rams are scheduled to hold their mandatory minicamp June 12-14.

Donald also didn't attend the start of the Rams' offseason program in April. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year was absent for most of last year's program and is still in search of a new deal, one that would make him one of the game's highest-paid players. He is headed into the final year of his rookie contract, with no interest in showing up without a more lucrative deal.

Donald is set to make $6.89 million in what constitutes the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The Rams can then keep him for up to three additional years with the franchise tag, but they have expressed a desire to sign Donald long term dating back to last year's scouting combine.