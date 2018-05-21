Julio Jones is not at the Atlanta Falcons' facility Monday for the start for the team's organized team activities, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The OTAs are voluntary. The next mandatory activity is veteran minicamp, scheduled to be held June 12-14.

One source told ESPN's Vaughn McClure: "I doubt he shows up,'' as Jones is looking for a pay raise with three years and $34.45 million left on his deal.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff said late last month that the team is not overly concerned about the Pro Bowl wide receiver missing offseason workouts or erasing Falcons photos from his Instagram page.

"Julio and the organization are doing very well,'' Dimitroff told ESPN. "I'm not concerned one bit about any of the social media. I think we're in a great spot. He had very good discussions with [coach] Dan [Quinn]. And we're in a great spot.''

The deleted Instagram photos caused a stir, but the team insisted it was related to Jones wanting a "fresh start'' on social media while also proving a point to players at his former school, Alabama, about being willing to let go of social media.