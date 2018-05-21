Giants head coach Pat Shurmur says Odell Beckham is "chomping at the bit" to get involved as the team eases him back into reps. (0:21)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Seven months after breaking his ankle in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "looks good" despite not being fully cleared to practice, coach Pat Shurmur said.

Beckham was at Monday's first organized team activity workout and warmed up with his teammates. He also participated in some individual drills before stepping off to the side with a trainer.

Editor's Picks Odell Beckham's doing everything this spring for new contract With other receivers from his draft class landing lucrative deals, the Giants star is out to prove he deserves a long-term contract.

The star receiver ran smoothly and without a limp before spending the rest of practice watching from the sideline.

"Looks good. He's out here moving around," Shurmur said. "He's chomping at the bit, wanted to get out and do more than we're allowing him to at this point. We're just trying to make sure everything is healed to the fullest before we put him out there."

After Beckham ran at about 70 percent and caught a few passes during drills, Shurmur approached him in the middle of the field. Beckham didn't take another rep after the chat. The three-time Pro Bowler hasn't been cleared to participate in high-impact or team drills.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did some drills at Giants OTAs on Monday before watching the rest of practice from the sideline. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

Beckham didn't attend most of last offseason's workout program. He has been hoping to land a new contract, even if there hasn't been much progress. But Beckham is doing his part this spring to show that he is capable of being trusted by buying into the new regime's program and attending practices.

Shurmur, who was hired earlier this year, is still happy that Beckham has attended a good chunk of the team's voluntary offseason workouts. It's valuable with them learning new offensive and defensive schemes.

"He can't fully compete yet, [but] he gets a chance to see it," Shurmur said. "And there is a lot to be learned by watching. It's good to have him here."

The only notable Giants player who did not attend Monday's voluntary OTA was veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison. Shurmur said Harrison has been at the facility some this offseason and he knew why Harrison wasn't there this week.