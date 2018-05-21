Saquon Barkley says it has been "amazing" to learn from Eli Manning as the QB is so knowledgeable about the game. (0:32)

Saquon 'probably annoys' Eli with so many questions (0:32)

NFL teams are putting their full squads on the practice field this week for OTAs.

We're keeping track of the goings-on. Here's the best stuff from Monday's practices:

Do your best OBJ impression

Saquon Barkley working on the one-handed Odell Beckham like catches. #Giants pic.twitter.com/AQFRnjIYzk — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) May 21, 2018

Who's not here?

No Aaron Donald but plenty of new faces at #Rams OTAs. pic.twitter.com/ojclBu6xMw — Jason Drantch (@JasonDrantch) May 21, 2018

While a lot of the fun is on the field, the drama is off it. Rams DT Aaron Donald is not participating in this week's OTAs. Others skipping OTAs include Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julio Jones, Mark Ingram, Reuben Foster and Earl Thomas.

Some stars did show up

Patriots WR Julian Edelman is back from an ACL injury.

Edelman's post got a like from Brady, who had the time to check his social-media feeds today.

In L.A., Donald wasn't there but the Rams welcomed a slew of new folks.

New Rams cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib at OTAs today. pic.twitter.com/rzaGW2W5tB — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) May 21, 2018

Michael Brockers and Ndamukong Suh take the first reps as Rams open OTAs. Aaron Donald is not in attendance. pic.twitter.com/l4XTqb7fGH — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) May 21, 2018

Baltimore fans got their first glimpse of first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson among the Ravens QBs in action.

Nobody check on the punters

It can't all be exciting. Just ask Rams punter Johnny Hekker.