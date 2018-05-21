        <
          Best stuff from this week's OTAs

          Saquon 'probably annoys' Eli with so many questions (0:32)

          Saquon Barkley says it has been "amazing" to learn from Eli Manning as the QB is so knowledgeable about the game. (0:32)

          9:30 AM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          NFL teams are putting their full squads on the practice field this week for OTAs.

          We're keeping track of the goings-on. Here's the best stuff from Monday's practices:

          Do your best OBJ impression

          Who's not here?

          While a lot of the fun is on the field, the drama is off it. Rams DT Aaron Donald is not participating in this week's OTAs. Others skipping OTAs include Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julio Jones, Mark Ingram, Reuben Foster and Earl Thomas.

          Some stars did show up

          Patriots WR Julian Edelman is back from an ACL injury.

          Great to be back out there with the guys. One day at a time. #Yalla

          A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

          Edelman's post got a like from Brady, who had the time to check his social-media feeds today.

          In L.A., Donald wasn't there but the Rams welcomed a slew of new folks.

          Hello, Lamar Jackson

          Baltimore fans got their first glimpse of first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson among the Ravens QBs in action.

          Nobody check on the punters

          It can't all be exciting. Just ask Rams punter Johnny Hekker.

