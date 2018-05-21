NFL teams are putting their full squads on the practice field this week for OTAs.
We're keeping track of the goings-on. Here's the best stuff from Monday's practices:
Do your best OBJ impression
Saquon Barkley working on the one-handed Odell Beckham like catches. #Giants pic.twitter.com/AQFRnjIYzk— Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) May 21, 2018
Who's not here?
No Aaron Donald but plenty of new faces at #Rams OTAs. pic.twitter.com/ojclBu6xMw— Jason Drantch (@JasonDrantch) May 21, 2018
While a lot of the fun is on the field, the drama is off it. Rams DT Aaron Donald is not participating in this week's OTAs. Others skipping OTAs include Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julio Jones, Mark Ingram, Reuben Foster and Earl Thomas.
Some stars did show up
Patriots WR Julian Edelman is back from an ACL injury.
Edelman's post got a like from Brady, who had the time to check his social-media feeds today.
In L.A., Donald wasn't there but the Rams welcomed a slew of new folks.
New Rams cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib at OTAs today. pic.twitter.com/rzaGW2W5tB— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) May 21, 2018
Michael Brockers and Ndamukong Suh take the first reps as Rams open OTAs. Aaron Donald is not in attendance. pic.twitter.com/l4XTqb7fGH— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) May 21, 2018
Hello, Lamar Jackson
Baltimore fans got their first glimpse of first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson among the Ravens QBs in action.
In the lab. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/fefTa8mW0o— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 21, 2018
QBs 😄 pic.twitter.com/aIJBQiTr0C— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 21, 2018
Nobody check on the punters
It can't all be exciting. Just ask Rams punter Johnny Hekker.
OTA's on and poppin today.— Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) May 21, 2018
Still mostly standing around looking busy for me; at least I'll be wearing a helmet looking real official.