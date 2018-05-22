ATLANTA -- NFL owners on Tuesday approved Pittsburgh Steelers minority owner David Tepper to purchase the Carolina Panthers from founder Jerry Richardson.

Richardson, who is under investigation by the league for sexual and racial workplace misconduct, made a rare appearance at the league meetings to cast his vote for the hedge fund billionaire. Commissioner Roger Goodell said the vote was unanimous.

Richardson, 81, hadn't attended a league meeting since the spring of 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The sale is expected to close in July, at which time the league will announce the findings of the investigation into Richardson, sources have told ESPN.

But Tuesday's approval put Tepper, 60, one step closer to taking over the team he'll purchase for an NFL record $2.275 billion, far surpassing the $1.4 billion the Buffalo Bills were sold for in 2014.

"A kid who couldn't afford to go to an NFL game until well into his 20s is on the verge of getting NFL's approval to buy the Carolina Panthers," Tepper told the graduating class at Carnegie Mellon University on Sunday when he delivered the commencement speech. "Not too shabby."

Tepper still has to sell his 5 percent ownership of the Steelers before closing the sale.

"David will be a good owner,'' Steelers owner Art Rooney II told ESPN. "I'm excited for him to be a part of the league. He has great passion for the game of football ... loves the game. He came from Pittsburgh, what else can you ask for?''

Tepper, the founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management L.P., has a net worth of $11 billion, according to Forbes, and is committed to keeping the team in Charlotte. He reminded reporters in attendance that Richardson named the team the Carolina Panthers for a reason.

Because he is a minority owner of the Steelers he already had passed the league's vetting process. Richardson, who founded the team in 1993, put the Panthers up for sale after the 2017 season after the allegations of harassment published by Sports Illustrated in December.

Richardson did not comment to reporters on Tuesday. But when the decision was made to make Tepper his successor, he released a statement.

"Bringing the Panthers and the NFL to the Carolinas in 1993 was enormously fulfilling for Rosalind and me and all of our partners," Richardson said. "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support over the last 25 years. You have taken the Panthers into your hearts and made them part of this warm and supportive community. We want to thank all of our past and present players, coaches and staff for their hard work in making the Panthers a great success both on the field and in the community. The personal relationships we have enjoyed have been very meaningful to us.

"I look forward to turning the stewardship of the Panthers over to David Tepper. I have enjoyed getting to know him in this process and am confident that he will provide the organization with great leadership in both its football and community initiatives. I wish David and his family the very best as they enter this exciting new phase of their lives."

On Dec. 17, Sports Illustrated published a report alleging that Richardson sexually harassed multiple women and used a racial slur toward a team scout. The SI report said the Panthers had reached settlements with at least four former employees regarding inappropriate workplace behavior by Richardson.

Richardson allegedly made verbal comments about women's appearances, inappropriately touched female employees and made advances to women that included asking whether he could shave their legs and requests for them to give him foot rubs.

Along with the allegation of using a racial slur that led to a settlement with the former scout, SI noted comments made by Richardson about black players' appearances and his threat to discipline players who addressed social issues.

On the evening of Dec. 17, Richardson announced in a public letter that he would sell the team after the season.

Tepper ultimately was chosen, multiple sources told ESPN, because he had the clearest path to approval by the league.

The league, according to sources, wanted the sale to be wrapped up at these meetings so it could move forward with the findings of its investigation into Richardson before the 2018 season began.

Tepper described his philosophy as owner of the Panthers. "The first thing I care about is winning," he said. "The second thing I care about is winning. The third thing I care about is winning. On and off the field.''