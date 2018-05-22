While Aaron Rodgers wouldn't understand the logic behind the Packers signing Dez Bryant after cutting Jordy Nelson, he would welcome Dez to the team. (0:20)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers doesn't think he'll be throwing the ball to Dez Bryant anytime soon, saying Tuesday that he doesn't expect the former Dallas Cowboys receiver to sign with the Green Bay Packers.

The quarterback's comments came a week after former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said he thinks Bryant will "end up going to the Green Bay Packers," although the new Monday Night Football analyst admitted he had no inside information on a potential move.

"I'm paid to play quarterback, so I don't make those decisions," Rodgers said Tuesday after the Packers' first OTA practice that was open to the media.

The Packers cut veteran receiver Jordy Nelson in March; the former Pro Bowler eventually signed with the Oakland Raiders. Although Green Bay did not sign a free-agent receiver, new general manager Brian Gutekunst drafted three of them: Missouri's J'Mon Moore (fourth round), South Florida's Marquez Valdes-Scantling (fifth) and Notre Dame's Equanimeous St. Brown (fifth).

Gutekunst also signed the top receiving tight end in free agency, Jimmy Graham.

Still, there's no clear-cut No. 3 receiver behind Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, although third-year pro Geronimo Allison likely has the inside track on that spot entering OTAs.

"Well, we like young receivers, so I'm assuming that's the way they're going to keep going," Rodgers said. "I don't know why you'd cut Jordy and bring in Dez, but he's a talented player. He's going to end up somewhere. If he ends up here, we'll obviously welcome him with open arms and get him up to speed as quick as possible."

Although the major player-acquisition periods -- free agency and the NFL draft -- have ended, it's always possible Gutekunst could make more moves before training camp opens in late July.

"Just as far as Brian's focus on personnel, it's a 365 (days of the year) focus," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday. "But yeah, those guys are always churning on things, and I think it's no different than the coaching staff. He's in Year 1, and so there will be changes as he moves forward -- tweaks and changes. It needs to be his system, his structure. But I would classify him as still very actively involved and just checking everything and being on top of what's available."