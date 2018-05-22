Dianna Russini breaks down the Jets' decision to trade quarterback Christian Hackenberg to the Raiders for a draft pick. (1:22)

Quarterback Christian Hackenberg, who never entered a game in two seasons with the New York Jets, was traded Tuesday to the Oakland Raiders, ending an odd and disappointing tenure that leaves a wake of questions.

The Jets will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft.

The move came hours after Hackenberg made critical comments about the coaching staff to reporters. He said the past two seasons were "frustrating" because he didn't "get any information from anybody on how to fix that and how to address" mechanical flaws.

The Jets selected Hackenberg in the second round of the 2016 draft (No. 51 overall), knowing he'd take time to develop. They ran out of patience, as they traded up to pick Sam Darnold third overall in last month's draft. General manager Mike Maccagnan, criticized for drafting Hackenberg so high, finally signed off on the decision to end the experiment.

Hackenberg was a virtual spectator on Tuesday, receiving no practice reps.

In two seasons of inactivity, Hackenberg became a historical footnote -- the first quarterback in more than 30 years who was drafted in the first two rounds and didn't play a snap in his first two seasons.

It happened to Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, a first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 1983, but his situation was a technicality because he opted to start his career in the USFL. The only other quarterback since the 1970 merger who falls into that category is Gene Bradley, a second-round pick of the Bills in 1980.

Hackenberg served as the fourth-string quarterback in 2016 and the third-stringer last season. Because of injuries to other players, he was active in five of 32 games. In other words, he wore a uniform five times, but he never stepped on the field.

There were ample opportunities to play Hackenberg in meaningless games in 2016 and 2017, yet the coaching staff never felt comfortable about the prospect of him leading the offense.

The crushing blow came in the 2017 finale, a blowout loss to the New England Patriots. Coach Todd Bowles hinted before the game that Hackenberg could see action -- the Jets had long been eliminated from playoff contention -- but he stuck with the struggling Bryce Petty (now with the Miami Dolphins) for the entire game.

Hackenberg, one of the top high school recruits in his class and a three-year starter at Penn State, maintained an upbeat attitude despite the inactivity.

"I don't think 'disappointed' is the word," he said at the end of the season. "I think that's a really bad way to look at it. I just try to stay as positive as I can and keep working. It's a process. I don't get caught up in the here and now. I understand that it's a 5,000-foot view and you have to continue to look at the big picture and keep working toward the ultimate goal."

Hackenberg was given a chance to win the job last preseason, but he struggled. He completed 42 of 74 passes (57 percent) for 372 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and 9 sacks -- a 68.1 passer rating.

Without Hackenberg, the Jets are down to three quarterbacks -- Darnold, incumbent Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater.

And while the Raiders are set at quarterback with Derek Carr, who signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension last summer, the backup position could be considered murky with Connor Cook and EJ Manuel. Plus, returning coach Jon Gruden was enamored with Hackenberg during his QB Camp show on ESPN in 2016.

Gruden, in an ESPN Insider piece, said he would be "shocked" if Hackenberg was not drafted in the first round.

"He just has to get in the right system with the right people and refocus on the small details," Gruden said at the time.

In Tuesday's opening OTA practice, Cook had more team snaps than Manuel, hitting rookie receiver Saeed Blacknall for a long touchdown.

