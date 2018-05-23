New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Wednesday morning that he has spoken recently with Tom Brady and that he expects the star quarterback to attend the team's mandatory minicamp next month.

When asked about Brady's absence from this week's OTAs, Kraft emphasized to reporters that the workouts are voluntary and mentioned Brady's "responsibilities" to his family. Kraft said that he thinks the 40-year-old Brady is "in great shape."

Kraft also said that he expects star tight end Rob Gronkowski to attend minicamp, which starts June 5.