FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys All-Pro right guard Zack Martin did not participate in the team's first organized team activity Tuesday, and it's not clear whether he will take part in any of them, according to multiple sources.

The OTAs are voluntary, but Martin had been working out with teammates since the captains' workouts more than a month before the official start of the offseason program in April.

Martin is set to play this season on a fifth-year option worth $9.3 million, but the team and his agents have been in negotiations regarding a long-term deal over the past few weeks. The Cowboys have said since last summer that it was a priority to retain Martin on a new contract, and the team is hopeful it can get a deal completed.

The Cowboys are willing to make Martin the highest-paid guard in the NFL. Earlier in free agency, Andy Norwell signed the highest average-per-year deal for a guard with the Jacksonville Jaguars at $13.3 million. Last year, the Cleveland Browns gave Kevin Zeitler the highest guarantee at $32 million.

At least two other members of the 2014 draft class are sitting out OTAs as they hope for long-term deals with their teams. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Oakland Raiders pass-rusher Khalil Mack are not practicing during the voluntary workouts. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is also seeking a contract extension, has been attending OTAs but has been limited as he works his way back from a fractured left ankle.

Martin has not missed any of the 64 games since the Cowboys selected him in the first round in 2014 and has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons. He twice has been named a first-team All Pro and twice to the second team.

"We'll see. Hopefully it gets done," Martin told reporters last week about the possibility of a new contract. "We'll see where it goes."