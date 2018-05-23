PITTSBURGH -- After his own contract dispute with the Steelers a few years ago, Antonio Brown knows what advice he'd give to friend and teammate Le'Veon Bell.

Come back.

"The first rule of getting better is showing up," Brown said after Wednesday's OTA session. "You can't make anything better without showing up. ... [To] make everyone understand where he wants to be -- he wants to be here not just for this year, but years to come -- come out here and show up. Show up and get better and show guys you're serious."

Bell remains away from the Steelers while bracing for a second consecutive summer of franchise-tag negotiations. Bell earned $12.12 million on last year's tag and would earn $14.5 million this year unless both sides reach a long-term deal. They have until July 16 at 4 p.m. to figure that out.

Talks stalled last summer, and Bell waited until Sept. 1 to show up.

Brown wanted a new deal in 2015, clearly outplaying the six-year, $43 million pact he signed in 2012. The All-Pro wide receiver never held out, and the team restructured his contract two straight years as a way to advance money before reaching a four-year, $68 million extension in February 2017.

Bell's situation is different because of the short shelf life of running back and the leverage afforded franchised players. Brown seems to understand that, calling Bell a "professional" who won't let his team down. The two have kept in touch via text, with Brown playfully reminding Bell that his football tape would improve if he shows.

Once Bell does, it's game on.

"We all know Le'Veon is a competitor and is highly conditioned, always taking care of his body and putting himself in high condition," Brown said. "The one thing about Le'Veon that makes him special, he takes his game seriously. It's never a question or doubt about his game: Is he physically ready? I know when he walks in the building, whenever he shows up, you know what you're going to get -- you're going to get a guy who's ready to take 400 to 500 carries, a guy who's willing to run and catch the ball, a guy who can do it all."

Still, teammates are left to reconcile two sides of the Bell dynamic.

"You always want a guy to get paid, and as a player on the team, you want a guy to be out there playing," wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey said.

In 2017, Bell finished third in the NFL in rushing (1,291) and added a career-high 85 catches for 655 yards in 15 games. He averaged 3.46 yards per carry through the first three games, and Heyward-Bey understands why a player would start slow after not absorbing contact for nine months.

But Bell has earned the benefit of the doubt because of his work ethic and production.

"I just know the Steelers are doing the best they can to get a deal done, and I know Le'Veon is doing the best he can to get a deal done," Heyward-Bey said. "Wherever they fall -- hopefully they fall in the middle and make a decision."