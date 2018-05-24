WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says the NFL is "doing the right thing" with a policy banning kneeling during the national anthem.

Trump spoke to "Fox & Friends" in an interview airing Thursday. The policy forbids players from sitting or taking a knee on the field during the anthem but allows them to stay in the locker room. Any violations of the new rules would result in fines against teams.

Trump says he doesn't "think people should be standing in locker rooms," but he praised the plan overall.

He said, "You have to stand proudly for the national anthem. Or you shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there, maybe you shouldn't be in the country."

In September, Trump criticized NFL players who lodged protests during the anthem, saying at a political rally in Huntsville, Alabama, that he wished those players would be released. Trump said the protests were "hurting the game."

In November, Trump bashed a plan, which had been reported by The Washington Post, that would keep NFL teams in the locker room during the national anthem, saying it is "almost as bad as kneeling."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.