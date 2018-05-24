The NFL did not hold an official vote when it passed the new anthem resolution taking effect this season, sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham.

Sources said league executives polled owners and knew how they would vote but didn't hold an official tally, which is atypical for a major resolution.

The new national anthem policy requires players to stand if they are on the field during the performance but gives them the option to remain in the locker room if they prefer. The policy subjects teams to a fine if a player or other team personnel do not show respect for the anthem. That includes any attempt to sit or kneel, as dozens of players have done during the past two seasons to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

Teams will also have the option to fine any team personnel, including players.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the vote was "unanimous" among owners, although San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York said he abstained. Sources told Wickersham that Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis also abstained from voting.

Reached by ESPN, the NFL declined to comment on the voting process.

Wednesday's decision drew praise from President Donald Trump, who told "Fox & Friends" that the NFL was "doing the right thing."

The anthem policy will be part of the NFL's game operations manual and thus not subject to collective bargaining. The NFL Players Association said in a statement that it will review the policy and "challenge any aspect" that is inconsistent with the CBA.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert and Dan Graziano contributed to this report.