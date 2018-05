Los Angeles Rams defensive end Morgan Fox will miss the 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL during organized team activities Thursday, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Fox's injury was first reported by NFL Network.

The 23-year-old Fox had played in 20 games -- including one start -- over the past two seasons for the Rams, getting 2.5 sacks in 2017.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry contributed to this report.