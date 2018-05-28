San Francisco 49ers defensive end Cassius Marsh says he hated playing for the Patriots and isn't apologetic to New England fans who "can't handle the truth."

Marsh, who was claimed by San Francisco off waivers last year and signed a two-year, $7.7 million extension with the 49ers this offseason, talked to the San Francisco Chronicle about his time in New England.

The Patriots acquired Marsh from the Seattle Seahawks for fifth- and seventh-round picks last September but then waived him in November. Marsh told the Chronicle that he asked to be cut after the Patriots were using him as a "coverage" linebacker instead of having him rush the passer.

"I confronted (Patriots coach Bill Belichick) about all the things that were going on," Marsh told the paper. "I won't get into detail, but it was B.S. things they were doing. I just wasn't a fan. And so I, basically, without asking to get cut, I kind of asked to get cut. ... I had confidence that I would have an opportunity elsewhere and I would take advantage of it."

"They don't have fun there. There's nothing fun about it. There's nothing happy about it. I didn't enjoy any of my time there, you know what I'm saying? It made me for the first time in my life think about not playing football because I hated it that much."

Marsh told the newspaper that he was so unhappy in New England he began to question whether he wanted to continue playing football.

Marsh, who has received negative feedback from Patriots fans on social media, responded to them with a video posted to Reddit. The video has since been deleted.

"I just want to address all you Patriots fans who don't like this new article. I'm sorry to hurt your feelings. Seems to be breaking your heart. But if you can't handle the truth, stay off my page. Don't read articles. That's how I felt. That's how I still feel and I'm grateful to be away from there, grateful to be where I'm at," he said, according to ProFootballTalk.com, which transcribed his comments.

Marsh, 25, made 16 tackles and had a forced fumble and sack in nine games (one start) with the Patriots before he was waived. In six games with the 49ers, he had 10 tackles, two forced fumbles and two sacks.

He said he's happy to have been embraced by the 49ers and told the Chronicle that "hopefully, I'll be a Niner forever."