How the Cavs made it to the Finals (1:43)

Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall may have to dig deep into his wallet if the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA championship. Randall has promised everyone on Twitter who retweeted the following that he will buy them a jersey -- if the Cavs beat the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I'll buy everyone who retweet's this a jersey... — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

As of Tuesday morning, Randall had 72,801 retweets, and the number was growing fast. In 30 minutes the number of retweets went from 65,000 to almost 73,000. At an average cost of $99.99 on the NFL Shop, he's committed to $7.279 million in jerseys.

Randall's promise was born out of his apparent support for Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Randall -- the Browns' new free safety, acquired from the Green Bay Packers in an offseason trade -- stirred up the hornet's nest that is Cleveland fandom by blatantly rooting for the Warriors, to the point of almost taunting Cleveland fans on Twitter.

I'm glad the Cavs made it to the finals so I can watch Curry light that bitch up Game 3 & 4 😂😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 28, 2018

I'm courtside for game 3 & 4 ... 🤙🏾 — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 28, 2018

Though some fans understood Randall has no obligation to root for the Cleveland teams, others were not pleased.

just a front runner then. Same as every other GS fan. Leave Cleveland please — Matt Kirchner ($LTC $TRX) (@LIGBeyond) May 28, 2018

Damarious Randall's Cleveland fanbase love - 03/09/18 - 05/27/18. RIP. Cause of death: Self inflicted anti-Cleveland tweet. pic.twitter.com/JdMSoVSCd8 — Josh Stefanow (@TheStefanow) May 28, 2018

One fan responded to the jersey post by saying "Zero chance he delivers." To which Randall responded:

Randall, who grew up in Pensacola, Florida, did tweet that LeBron James deserved the MVP award, and that he would have pulled for the Cavs if Houston had won the Western Conference finals. Now Randall's evidently going to have courtside seats for two games while cheering for Curry.