Veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall will sign a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, multiple sources told ESPN.

The deal has a maximum value of $2 million if Marshall, 34, reaches incentives, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Seahawks have not announced the signing, but Marshall posted multiple photos of him wearing a Seahawks jersey to his Instagram account Tuesday.

One of the photos included the caption, "Always wanted to play in front of these fans.. . @seahawks."

Marshall was released by the Giants last month after just one season in New York. The six-time Pro Bowler was struggling with the Giants before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

The 6-foot-5 Marshall will provide quarterback Russell Wilson with a larger target in a Seahawks receiving corps that features two smaller starters in Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett, who are both 5-foot-10.

Marshall has also played for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and New York Jets over his career, and he has six seasons with at least 100 receptions -- the most by any player in NFL history.

He has 959 catches for 12,215 yards and 82 career touchdown grabs. He is 16th all time in receptions -- only 23 behind Hall of Famer Randy Moss -- and is just inside the top 25 in yards (23rd) and touchdown catches (23rd).

ESPN's Jordan Raanan and Brady Henderson contributed to this report.