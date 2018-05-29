        <
          Seahawks to sign WR Brandon Marshall to 1-year deal

          2:50 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall will sign a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, multiple sources told ESPN.

          The deal has a maximum value of $2 million if Marshall, 34, reaches incentives, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          The Seahawks have not announced the signing, but Marshall posted multiple photos of him wearing a Seahawks jersey to his Instagram account Tuesday.

          One of the photos included the caption, "Always wanted to play in front of these fans.. . @seahawks."

          Marshall was released by the Giants last month after just one season in New York. The six-time Pro Bowler was struggling with the Giants before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

          The 6-foot-5 Marshall will provide quarterback Russell Wilson with a larger target in a Seahawks receiving corps that features two smaller starters in Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett, who are both 5-foot-10.

          Marshall has also played for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and New York Jets over his career, and he has six seasons with at least 100 receptions -- the most by any player in NFL history.

          He has 959 catches for 12,215 yards and 82 career touchdown grabs. He is 16th all time in receptions -- only 23 behind Hall of Famer Randy Moss -- and is just inside the top 25 in yards (23rd) and touchdown catches (23rd).

          ESPN's Jordan Raanan and Brady Henderson contributed to this report.

