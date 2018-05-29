EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Odell Beckham Jr. has been running, jumping, cutting and even catching some passes in half-speed individual drills in recent weeks.

Even though he wasn't at the New York Giants' organized team activity on Tuesday following Memorial Day weekend, the time has almost arrived when he's going to get medically cleared from that broken right ankle he suffered in October.

"Pretty close," coach Pat Shurmur said of how close Beckham is to being cleared.

Beckham has looked good running and working at Giants OTAs and minicamps, even if it's come mostly on the side under the watchful eye of a trainer.

Beckham fully intends to be ready for the start of the season. Training camp even seems likely at this point.

The dilemma will be what happens if he's cleared and he doesn't have a new contract. Beckham would be putting a lot at risk if he partook in live drills, scrimmages or preseason games. His desire for a new contract isn't a secret, especially with most of the receivers from his 2014 draft class having already been paid.

But Beckham has attended a good chunk of the Giants' offseason workout program while others in similar positions (Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald and Zack Martin) have decided to remain home until their deals are done. It's a goodwill gesture that he hopes will lead to meaningful contract talks.

There hadn't been any serious negotiations as of last week, a source told ESPN.

Shurmur explained Tuesday that he's part of all personnel decisions along with general manager Dave Gettleman, including the Beckham situation.

"Dave said it already, contracts will get done when they get done," Shurmur said. "We're not worried about [there being an issue if negotiations take time]. My experience with Odell has been that he wants to play football and he's looking forward to get out here. He's isn't quite ready with his ... he hasn't quite finished his rehab yet. So he can't do everything totally."

Beckham didn't participate on the first day of the second week of voluntary OTAs. Neither did cornerback Janoris Jenkins. They were the only two players that weren't on the practice field on a steamy Tuesday morning.

Shurmur said he was aware that both players weren't going to attend.

The Giants coach was complimentary of defensive tackle Damon Harrison, who attended his first OTA of the spring.

"He was here today and he did a good job," Shurmur said.