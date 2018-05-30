HOUSTON -- Jadeveon Clowney is not expected to participate in the Texans' organized team activities, but coach Bill O'Brien there is "not really" any concern that the outside linebacker is missing time.

Clowney had a minor arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in January that forced him to miss the Pro Bowl, according to NFL Network.

"I think [Clowney is] doing OK with the medical team, trying to get better," O'Brien said Wednesday. "He's in the meetings. I think he's progressing."

O'Brien said that while he doesn't expect Clowney back on the field before the end of OTAs in mid-June, he sees training camp as a target for Clowney's return.

The No. 1 pick from 2014 is coming off the first 16-game season of his first four years in the NFL. In 2017, Clowney had a career-high 9.5 sacks, 59 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Clowney is set to play next season on his fifth-year option, although Texans general manager Brian Gaine said last month that he is "optimistic" the team will be able to sign the outside linebacker to a long-term contract.