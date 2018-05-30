Damarious Randall says he's having fun with his tweet promising jerseys if the Cavaliers beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals. (0:36)

BEREA, Ohio -- Damarious Randall did not envision his tweet going viral.

The Cleveland Browns' new free safety made a promise on Twitter on Monday night that if the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals that he'd buy a jersey for each person who retweeted his post.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I'll buy everyone who retweet's this a jersey... — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

"Honestly, I didn't think it was going to get over 100 [retweets], to be honest," Randall said Wednesday after the Browns' offseason practice.

As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, he had 777,145 retweets. At $99.99 each for jerseys, that would mean Randall could be spending $77.7 million.

Randall would not divulge how he planned to pay off the promise or if he had an alternate idea, perhaps charity-related, if the Cavs win.

"We'll talk about this after the series is over," he said, later adding he would do something for the fans regardless of the result.

Editor's Picks Experts' picks: Is anyone bold enough to pick Cavs? Will LeBron cap a historic playoff quest with his fourth title, or will Golden State add another chapter to its dynasty? Our experts make their Finals predictions.

Is Warriors-Cavs IV the biggest mismatch in modern Finals history? How lopsided is this fourth straight Finals rematch, and how much could Andre Iguodala's leg injury change things? Kevin Pelton breaks down the historic matchup.

Cavaliers-Warriors IV was always destined to happen ... right? From the moment the 2017 NBA Finals ended, a fourth Cavs-Warriors series felt inevitable. But that wasn't always the case as the season played out. 2 Related

Randall said he was joking about the jersey, though on Twitter he also tweeted "100 percent chance" about honoring the commitment.

"I definitely didn't think the Cleveland fan base would go this crazy about it," Randall said. "Obviously, it is a joke. Just to know how passionate this fan base is, it is really encouraging."

Randall's Twitter barrage started when he posted that he could hardly wait to see the Warriors' Stephen Curry play in Cleveland, and that Curry would "light this b---- up." Randall said he was referring to Quicken Loans Arena, and said he merely likes Curry.

"I am not anti-LeBron," Randall said. "I'm actually a big LeBron fan as well. When he's going against Steph, I would rather Steph over LeBron. But at the end of the day, they are both great, great players."

Even that statement might not go over in Cleveland, though. It's a small city with a fan base that wants its athletes to support the hometown team.

"I think what Damarious found out is that there's a lot of passionate Cleveland fans here, and you got to be careful about what you say," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "I don't think he meant it in any harm. I think he has a love and respect for Steph Curry, obviously. But I think he found out that, hey look, in this city it's about the Cavaliers and LeBron James."

Jackson said he showed video of James talking about the importance of team after the Cavs beat the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

"I thought that was tremendous," Jackson said.

But the coach said he had no intention of offering any loans to Randall to help him pay his debt if the Cavs win.

"I'm not paying one dime; I'm done with saying anything," Jackson said with a laugh."There's no more me going on a limb saying anything."

In two days, Jackson will jump into Lake Erie with other members of the organization to live up to his pledge that the Browns would not be worse in 2017 than they were in 2016.

"[Randall] understands that we root for the Cleveland Cavaliers," Jackson said. "That is who we root for. We might have a player that we like, but that is our team up the road there. That is who we will root for."

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor's advice for Randall: "Don't hit send."

"I didn't think people [would] actually view that as a serious tweet from me," Randall said. "Obviously it got the whole world excited about it, and now I'm actually excited about it. It is a great, great opportunity to interact with the fans. We're just going to watch the series and see how everything folds out."

Randall said he was not aware how many retweets he had because his phone freezes every time he goes on Twitter. He also backed off his Twitter promise that he would be sitting courtside for Game 3 and 4 in Cleveland.

"I don't think any Cavs fans would sell me any tickets anymore," he said.

It is not known if Randall's retweets had set a Twitter record for an athlete.

"Do I get a trophy for that?" he asked.

Maybe a jersey, a media member said.

"OK, cool," Randall said.