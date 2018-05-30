FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan says he has "no concern" about Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones being away from the team during voluntary organized team activities.

Jones has yet to join the team this offseason but has worked out at the University of Alabama, among other places. The organization is aware Jones' absence is tied to wanting a raise with three years and almost $35 million left on his deal, although Jones has not publicly lobbied for a new contract. The Falcons are willing to work with Jones on the contract situation.

The wide receiver told TMZ last week that he is just trying to work on himself right now and that there is no bad blood with the team.

"No concern," Ryan said Wednesday of Jones' absence. "He's been one of the best competitors I've ever been around. ... He's always been extremely well-prepared, coming into seasons [and] going into games. Talk about being on the same page; we've played together for a long time. When he's healthy and he feels good -- like he does right now, and he's in excellent shape -- it's very easy to get on the same page, he's so talented.

"We're fine. I think we're in a good spot. And we'll get some good work before the season starts, like we always do. We spend time together. And we'll be ready to go when July [training camp] comes up."

Coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Ryan and Jones have gotten together for workouts this offseason, although the quarterback declined to divulge details about those sessions. Quinn said after speaking with Jones that he expects the wide receiver back for mandatory minicamp, which begins June 12.

Ryan was asked if Jones told him the same regarding minicamp.

"You'd have to ask him about that," Ryan said.

Ryan and Jones have played together since the 2011 season, and Ryan emphasized how much the longevity means in terms of chemistry. This will also be their second year together under offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

"Julio knows our offense," Ryan said. "He knows where to line up. He knows what route combinations we're going run, the details of the route. Hell, I mean he teaches a lot of our guys the routes too.

"He knows what he's doing. He's in extremely good shape right now and feels really good. So he's going to be just fine."

Quinn downplayed Jones not being around to mentor other players, such as rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

"Julio is one of the best teammates that I've been around," Quinn said. "I already know that he's mentoring [Ridley] in his own way."