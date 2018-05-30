TEMPE, Ariz. -- The two charges against Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Christian Kirk stemming from a Feb. 3 arrest at the Waste Management Phoenix Open have been dropped, according to the city of Scottsdale online court records.

The move came Tuesday at the request of city attorney Karen Close.

The charges were for damage to property valued between $250 and $2,000 and disorderly conduct -- disruptive behavior or fighting. Kirk and a friend, Carter McCarthy, were arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at cars as Kirk left the annual PGA Tour golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. McCarthy's charges were dropped on April 4.

Kirk, a second-round pick, tweeted a statement on Wednesday.

According to the police report, one window on a 15-passenger van in a parking lot near the course was broken after a witness noticed Kirk and McCarthy throwing rocks at other cars.

Kirk was "unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol" and was "unable to answer simple questions and would answer by mumbling incoherently," according to the report.

Kirk's case was heading toward a trial, according to online court records.

After Kirk's arrest was first reported on May 14, Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said the team knew about the incident before drafting Kirk, a Scottsdale native who attended college at Texas A&M.

"We did our own independent research on it and we felt very good about the information that we received and that's why we moved forward in really drafting him," Wilks said. "As I stated before, we want to bring in great character guys and I think Christian is one of those guys. I think the situation is going to resolve itself here in a couple of months. And with it still being an ongoing legal issue, I'm not going to go into it any further than that."