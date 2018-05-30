        <
        >

          Source: Steelers OL Jerald Hawkins tears quad, could go to IR list

          8:06 PM ET
          • Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          PITTSBURGH -- Steelers offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins suffered a torn quad during Wednesday's team workouts, according to a source.

          Hawkins, 24, is candidate for the injured reserve list.

          After practice, several teammates expressed the difficulty of a teammate going down in mid-practice.

          "Crappy thing," quarterback Landry Jones said.

          Hawkins, a fourth-round pick in 2016, primarily backs up left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and played in five games with one start last season.

          This was a big offseason for him to create a steady role along the offensive line. The Steelers drafted tackle Chukwuma Okorafor in the third round in last month's draft.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices