PITTSBURGH -- Steelers offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins suffered a torn quad during Wednesday's team workouts, according to a source.

Hawkins, 24, is candidate for the injured reserve list.

After practice, several teammates expressed the difficulty of a teammate going down in mid-practice.

"Crappy thing," quarterback Landry Jones said.

Hawkins, a fourth-round pick in 2016, primarily backs up left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and played in five games with one start last season.

This was a big offseason for him to create a steady role along the offensive line. The Steelers drafted tackle Chukwuma Okorafor in the third round in last month's draft.