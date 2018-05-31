HOUSTON -- Introducing Dr. Justin James Watt.

The Houston Texans defensive end now has a new title after he received an honorary doctorate from the Baylor College of Medicine on Tuesday.

I've had a lot of big dreams in my life, but not even I dreamt that I could one day become a Doctor. I am truly humbled and honored to receive the degree of Doctor of Humanities in Medicine from the Baylor College of Medicine! #CanTheyPutMDonMyJersey pic.twitter.com/7TyNKrvhh7 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 30, 2018

J.J. Watt is putting his new degree to use right away by handing out prescriptions to his Texans teammates and coaches.

"He wrote me up a prescription this morning," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said. "He told me to take three chill pills a day and call him in the morning. I thought I've been more chilled out, but I guess he doesn't think so."

Watt diagnosed defensive end Christian Covington with "weirdness," with a prescription that read, "No Marvel movies for two weeks. Stiff drink x 3 twice/week. 1 hair color change."

Hi my name is Christian and I am suffering from weirdness. I'd like to thank my personal physician Dr. Watt for diagnosing me quickly and getting to the bottom of this. There's a long journey ahead but he assured me it will be a painful and tedious process. 10/10 would recommend. pic.twitter.com/SG6R3SLrmN — Christian Covington (@thetangibleC4) May 30, 2018

Covington dyed his then-brown hair silver earlier in the year, which Watt has poked fun at in the past.

Watt also let Covington know that this prescription comes at a price.

"This isn't Canada," Watt wrote for the Vancouver native.