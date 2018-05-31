PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia Eagles fan accused of punching a police horse and a mounted officer before the Eagles' NFC championship victory is suing the team, Philadelphia and state police, claiming he didn't strike the horse and he was beaten for no reason.

Andrew Tornetta, who allegedly punched a police horse and a mounted officer before the Eagles' NFC championship victory over the Minnesota Vikings, is now suing police and the team. Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media/AP Photos

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the lawsuit Andrew Tornetta filed Wednesday alleges assault and battery by the police and seeks damages in excess of $50,000.

The 20-year-old Tornetta says as a result of the beating, his "false" arrest and demonization in the media he has suffered "physical pain, discomfort, trauma, humiliation, embarrassment, emotional distress" and sleeplessness.

Charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to disperse against Tornetta were dropped after he completed an accelerated misdemeanor program in which he completed 12 hours of community service and paid $222 in court fees.

The Eagles and city and state police say they won't comment on pending legal action.

The Eagles' 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in January sent them to the Super Bowl, in which they beat the New England Patriots 41-33.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report