GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers has been called many things for his football acumen.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback can now be called "doctor."

The two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion received an honorary doctorate of humanities from the Medical College of Wisconsin, the school announced Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers was honored for his work with the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer. Medical College of Wisconsin

The honor was given in recognition for his commitment to helping children with cancer through his work with the college and the MACC (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) Fund. There was no public ceremony to recognize Rodgers.

"It is with great pride that we welcome Aaron to the MCW community," Dr. John R. Raymond Sr., president and chief operating officer of MCW, said in a statement. "Honorary degree recipients exemplify the MCW commitment to the highest standards of education, scholarship, innovation or community engagement. When conferring an honorary degree, we honor those individuals in our community who have embraced our ideals and have dedicated a substantial portion of their lives to bettering the world around them."

According to the school, Rodgers has helped raise $2.8 million in research and continues to make appearances on behalf of the MACC Fund. "MCW's conferral of an honorary degree on Aaron Rodgers not only honors this extraordinary individual, but also the MACC Fund's special relationship with the Medical College of Wisconsin," said MACC Fund co-founder/president Jon McGlocklin, a former NBA player.

The Medical College of Wisconsin, whose main campus is in Milwaukee, opened a Green Bay campus in 2015. Green Bay's first graduating class of 15 students received their diplomas this week at Lambeau Field.