The Miami Dolphins have signed cornerback Bobby McCain to a four-year extension worth $27 million, including $13 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal makes McCain the NFL's highest-paid nickelback.

McCain, 24, is coming off his third season with Miami, playing all 16 games and collecting two interceptions.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase praised the 2015 fifth-round pick out of Memphis earlier this offseason.

"I don't know why everybody always wants to replace Bobby, but all he does is just consistently play probably better than everybody else," Gase told reporters in April. "He's one of our guys that's probably one of our top leaders that we have in our locker room. He's a guy that we've counted on for two years and he just keeps getting better."