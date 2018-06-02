        <
          Clay Matthews hit in face by line drive during charity softball game

          3:53 PM ET
          • Rob DemovskyESPN Staff Writer
          Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews took a line drive off his face Saturday during a charity softball game near Appleton, Wisconsin.

          Video of the incident was captured by WBAY-TV.

          Packers players have put on a softball game annually at the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, a minor league affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The game has been hosted by Brett Favre, Donald Driver and Jordy Nelson over the years. Matthews and Davante Adams took over as co-hosts this year after Nelson was cut.

          Adams told spectators that Matthews "got a little boo-boo on his nose." The game resumed without Matthews, who was pitching at the time.

