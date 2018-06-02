Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews took a line drive off his face Saturday during a charity softball game near Appleton, Wisconsin.

Matthews tweeted that he suffered a broken nose and will require surgery.

Thank you for all the concern and well-wishes. I busted my nose pretty good and will have surgery once the swelling subsides. Thankful as it could have been much more serious 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) June 2, 2018

Video of the incident was captured by WBAY-TV.

Tune in to @WBAY in 10 minutes for full video and a health update on #Packers LB @ClayMatthews52, who was hit in the face with a line drive at the team's charity softball game today pic.twitter.com/HJ51ondLFm — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) June 2, 2018

Packers players have put on a softball game annually at the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, a minor league affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The game has been hosted by Brett Favre, Donald Driver and Jordy Nelson over the years. Matthews and Davante Adams took over as co-hosts this year after Nelson was cut.

Adams told spectators that Matthews "got a little boo-boo on his nose." The game resumed without Matthews, who was pitching at the time.