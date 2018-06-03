Free-agent defensive lineman Ra'Shede Hageman was arrested early Saturday on a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired.

Hageman, 27, was released without posting bail about 90 minutes after he was booked, according to Hennepin County (Minnesota) jail records.

A court hearing has been set for June 21.

Hageman has not played in the NFL since being released by the Atlanta Falcons in September 2017 following an arrest on domestic violence charges stemming from a March 2016 incident with his then-girlfriend.

After pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges in August 2017, Hageman had been placed on the commissioner's exempt list and was later suspended six games by the NFL. He served the suspension in 2017 despite not being on an NFL team.

He worked out for the New England Patriots in May but has not signed with a team.

Information from ESPN's Vaughn McClure was used in this report.