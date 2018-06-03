Tight end Rob Gronkowski confirmed Sunday he'll attend the New England Patriots' mandatory minicamp this week after skipping the team's voluntary organized team activities this offseason.

"We've got mandatory minicamp this week. So I'll be there this week. I'll be full go. I'm looking forward to it. Can't wait to get back to work. I'm excited," Gronkowski told reporters from the ninth annual Buzz Off charity event for kids with cancer at Gillette Stadium.

Gronkowski once again got his head shaved at the event and posted pictures to Twitter.

I'll be so much faster now! Thanks @buzzforkids for the fresh new summer cut! Great day with the kids #7xbuzzee #buzzforkids pic.twitter.com/mUXTunzXWs — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 3, 2018

Quarterback Tom Brady, who also hadn't attended the Patriots' OTAs, also is expected to be at this week's minicamp, owner Robert Kraft has said.

Gronkowski, 29, told coach Bill Belichick in April that he would play for the Patriots this season, ending speculation he could retire that began with his noncommittal answer about his future after the New England's Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gronkowski earned All-Pro honors in 2017 as he bounced back from a 2016 season in which he was limited to eight regular-season games and underwent back surgery. He led the Patriots with 69 receptions, along with 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.