Free-agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns worth up to $3.5 million, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles had released Kendricks on May 22, just hours before they lost newly signed linebacker Paul Worrilow to a torn ACL.

Kendricks' release by the Eagles was not unexpected, as he was scheduled to make $7.6 million this season.

With his playing time dwindling, Kendricks, 27, had asked to be dealt or released last offseason. The Eagles opted to hang on to him, and he ended up making valuable contributions during the team's championship run, finishing with 51 tackles and a pair of sacks. His role increased when fellow linebacker Jordan Hicks was lost to an Achilles rupture in October.

He played 60 percent of the defensive snaps overall.

The athletically gifted Kendricks, 27, has had an up-and-down career since being selected in the second round by Philadelphia in 2012. He posted 86 tackles, four sacks, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions in his second season, but he hasn't been able to reach those same statistical heights in the years since as his playing time gradually declined.

