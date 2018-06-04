Clay Matthews' nose is broken after a comebacker hits him in the face. Davante Adams calls him tough after witnessing the play. (0:18)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Mike McCarthy isn't going to put the kibosh on the annual Green Bay Packers charity softball game, but he might like Clay Matthews to put in some extra skill work if he's going to pitch again.

Matthews took a line drive off his face during Saturday's game and sustained a broken nose that will require surgery.

"I think he needs to work on his off-hand, mitt side, on the release of the ball," McCarthy joked on Monday. "So that's what the tape showed me. It's a charity [game], but most importantly, we don't have any long-term concerns. We're talking about scheduling surgery probably midweek. So it's unfortunate but it's for a great cause, I'm just glad he's OK."

McCarthy said he has no issues with his players continuing the long-standing charity event that has been held for more than two decades at the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, a minor league affiliate of the Brewers near Appleton.

"I am [OK with the game]," McCarthy said. "I think it's great on a number of fronts. Anytime your players give back, charity involved in the community, that's a great day for the fans, I mean they sell it out every year. It's on its fourth player identity with the softball game. Yeah, I'm not going to overreact to this."

Matthews and receiver Davante Adams were the co-hosts of the game this year. In the past, it's been hosted by Brett Favre, Donald Driver and Jordy Nelson.

Adams pitched behind a protective screen following the injury to Matthews, who did not use the device when he pitched to start the game.

Matthews has been held out of OTAs because he underwent offseason knee surgery so he would not have been on the field Monday when the Packers held their final open OTA practice. They have their mandatory minicamp next week, but McCarthy has excused veterans with at least five years of service from that camp in recent years.