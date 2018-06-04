Explicit videos and pictures of New York Giants defensive end Avery Moss were posted on his Twitter timeline Monday after his account was hacked.

NFL security had to get involved before the posts were later deleted, according to a source.

It was more than just Moss' account on Twitter. The source said that it extended beyond social media to his email and Venmo accounts, as well.

Naked pictures of Moss first appeared on his Twitter timeline Monday afternoon not long after the Giants finished an OTA practice. The hijackers blocked all the accounts Moss had followed, likely in an attempt to slow their reaction time to the attack. More videos and pictures followed before they were removed within approximately 30 minutes.

The last tweet from Moss was Friday. It seemed to indicate other problems with his accounts.

Since my Instagram got hacked guess I gotta learn how to use Twitter now — Avery Moss (@AveryMoss) June 1, 2018

The second-year player began his collegiate career at Nebraska before leaving after a public indecency charge stemming from a 2012 incident.

The Giants felt comfortable drafting Moss in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He had 14 tackles and a forced fumble in 14 games as a rookie.