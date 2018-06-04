BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Birmingham will be the seventh city with a team in the new Alliance of American Football.

The spring league, which will begin play the weekend after the Super Bowl in February, announced the addition of the Alabama city on Monday.

Already in the Alliance are San Diego, Atlanta, Orlando, Memphis, Salt Lake City and Phoenix.

Alliance coaches are Steve Spurrier in Orlando, Mike Singletary in Memphis, Brad Childress in Atlanta, Dennis Erickson in Salt Lake City, Rick Neuheisel in Phoenix and Mike Martz in San Diego. The Birmingham coach will be announced later this week.

Birmingham previously has had teams in the World Football League, World League of American Football, United States Football League and the XFL.